Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,454 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Expedia Group makes up 1.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.37 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.85.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

