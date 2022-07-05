Peak Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OFC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

OFC stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.