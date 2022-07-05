Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sono-Tek were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Sono-Tek Co. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.22.

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

In other Sono-Tek news, CFO Stephen James Bagley sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $35,052.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

