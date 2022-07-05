Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 138,700 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,700 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,912,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

SCHP stock opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84.

