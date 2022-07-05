Peak Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,465 shares during the period. Encore Capital Group comprises about 1.2% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 30.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 87.6% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $51,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

