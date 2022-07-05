Pearson (NYSE:PSO) PT Raised to GBX 835

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 826 ($10.00) to GBX 835 ($10.11) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $747.00.

PSO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. 6,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,086. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Pearson by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pearson by 795.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 903,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pearson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Pearson by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

