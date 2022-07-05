Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading 10.6% Higher

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 621,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 10,577,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities raised Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after acquiring an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.