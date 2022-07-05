Pendal Group Ltd Buys 562,528 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,909,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,528 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.19% of Exelon worth $90,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after acquiring an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,363,000 after purchasing an additional 289,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,302,000 after buying an additional 483,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,915,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,176,000 after buying an additional 90,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. 132,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,665. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

