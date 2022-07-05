Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,192,682 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,455,954 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up approximately 1.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $136,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. 760,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,469,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.2984 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

