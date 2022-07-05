Pendal Group Ltd Has $121.36 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Morningstar comprises approximately 1.0% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned 1.04% of Morningstar worth $121,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total value of $2,352,384.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,613,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,530,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.71, for a total value of $25,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,591,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,452,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,599 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,186. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.03. 1,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,621. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $350.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

