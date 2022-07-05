Pendal Group Ltd Has $536.30 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,897,649 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,224 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises 4.4% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $536,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.81 on Tuesday, hitting $142.28. 24,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,724. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.74.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

