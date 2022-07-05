Pendal Group Ltd Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,341,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,520 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $111,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $3,992,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.99. 137,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,372,238. The firm has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average is $77.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

