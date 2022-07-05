Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,787,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,898,500 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $72,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CX. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.62.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. 82,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225,866. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

