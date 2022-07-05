Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,187,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,100 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.47% of Flex worth $40,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Flex by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,008,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,080,000 after buying an additional 1,414,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,581,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,940 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in Flex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 8,608,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,792,000 after purchasing an additional 245,585 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Flex by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,231,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,891,000 after purchasing an additional 508,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,603,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,526. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $972,569.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,010,453.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

