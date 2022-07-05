Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 123,719 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780,583 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 123,719 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.10% of HDFC Bank worth $99,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 14.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in HDFC Bank by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 613,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,902,000 after buying an additional 177,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE HDB traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $54.68. 31,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.522 dividend. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

