Pendal Group Ltd Sells 2,154,800 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,427,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154,800 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.09% of Ambev worth $46,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 29,790 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of ABEV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 716,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,057,640. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

