Pendal Group Ltd Trims Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $31,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of WTM traded down $18.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,240.90. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,291.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,100.25.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

