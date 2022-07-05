Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Insider Daniel Lougher Acquires 10,000 Shares

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Rating) insider Daniel Lougher acquired 10,000 shares of Perseus Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,200.00 ($11,095.89).
The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.
Perseus Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
