Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Trimmed by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,103 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $114,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,860,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,886,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,220,000 after buying an additional 868,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 51,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,089. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. The company has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.