Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Position Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.59% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $22,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,454,000 after acquiring an additional 114,159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,125,000 after purchasing an additional 81,449 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 632,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,206,000 after acquiring an additional 103,063 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 435,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 444,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 444,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 387,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,361,000 after acquiring an additional 51,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $112.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.