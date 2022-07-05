Piper Sandler Lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $79.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.71.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.00. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,941,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

