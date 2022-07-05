Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $83.62 million and approximately $114,726.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00283381 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00077771 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00073179 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005260 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,115,320 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

