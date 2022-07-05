Pitbull One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.11 Million (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Pitbull coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pitbull has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pitbull has a total market cap of $37.09 million and $1.11 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00139547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.27 or 0.00504783 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00090995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016053 BTC.

About Pitbull

Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull

