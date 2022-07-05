PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

NYSE:PNM opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.44. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 70,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 8,715.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 62,143 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 607.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 40,819 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

