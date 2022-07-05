PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Trading Up 4.8%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 1,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 218,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.31.

PolarityTE ( NASDAQ:PTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 304.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in PolarityTE by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 953,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,824 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 554.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.