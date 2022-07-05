Polis (POLIS) Price Reaches $0.0338 on Major Exchanges

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Polis has a market capitalization of $332,754.21 and $4,198.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

