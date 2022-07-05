PolkaWar Market Capitalization Tops $605,982.97 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $605,982.97 and $181,127.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 53.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00152483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.29 or 0.00872206 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00090989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015798 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 38,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.