Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) were down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €61.60 ($64.17) and last traded at €62.94 ($65.56). Approximately 516,769 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.12 ($65.75).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAH3 shares. Bank of America set a €90.00 ($93.75) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($101.04) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €73.03 and a 200 day moving average of €80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.