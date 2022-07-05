Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

NASDAQ PTMN traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $25.97.

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 28.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 48,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 208,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance (Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.