Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
NASDAQ PTMN traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $25.97.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 48,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 208,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.29% of the company’s stock.
Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.
