Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Insider Sells £17,212.50 in Stock

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) insider Ben Stocks sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.57), for a total value of £17,212.50 ($20,843.42).

Porvair stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 600 ($7.27). The stock had a trading volume of 15,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £277.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,307.69. Porvair plc has a 1-year low of GBX 510 ($6.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 772 ($9.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 575.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 633.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

