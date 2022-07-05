PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,707 shares during the quarter. PPL accounts for approximately 1.9% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

