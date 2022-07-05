Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives $15.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTIL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 33,784 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at $176,551.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,457 shares of company stock worth $75,412. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences (Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.