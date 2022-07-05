Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PFBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

