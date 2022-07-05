Private Ocean LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
LQD stock opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.65 and a 200-day moving average of $119.71. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.10 and a 12-month high of $136.78.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
