Private Ocean LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD stock opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.65 and a 200-day moving average of $119.71. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.10 and a 12-month high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.