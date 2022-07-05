Private Ocean LLC Acquires Shares of 2,277 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $112.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.60.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

