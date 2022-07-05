Private Ocean LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,752,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,672,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,997,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

