Private Ocean LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Shares of SCHW opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.