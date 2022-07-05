Private Ocean LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,401,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 731.2% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 75,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 66,837 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $49.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34.

