Private Ocean LLC Invests $160,000 in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 83,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 344,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 48,165 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $81.04. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

