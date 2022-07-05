Private Ocean LLC Purchases 3,519 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 220.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares during the period. P E Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $277,104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,105,000 after buying an additional 2,339,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after buying an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

