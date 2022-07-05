Private Ocean LLC Sells 354 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $3,233,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 150,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of USRT opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.