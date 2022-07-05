Private Ocean LLC Sells 5,223 Shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 1.32% of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $26,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,226,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48.

