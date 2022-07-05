Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Trading Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 73,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.95.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

In other news, Director Arun Menawat Dr. bought 30,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$264,001.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,277,055.11. Also, Senior Officer Rashed Osman Dewan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at C$125,300. Insiders have bought a total of 38,016 shares of company stock worth $330,610 in the last 90 days.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.