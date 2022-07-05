Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Trading Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 73,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.95.
In other news, Director Arun Menawat Dr. bought 30,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$264,001.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,277,055.11. Also, Senior Officer Rashed Osman Dewan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at C$125,300. Insiders have bought a total of 38,016 shares of company stock worth $330,610 in the last 90 days.
Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
