Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.23 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.11 EPS.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,002.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,308 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,899,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Progress Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

