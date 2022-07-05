Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.23 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.11 EPS.
NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.
In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,002.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,308 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,899,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Progress Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Progress Software (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progress Software (PRGS)
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.