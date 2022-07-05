ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 897.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,932 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 1.4% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 96,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 32,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. 219,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,364,059. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

