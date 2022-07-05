ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 4.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.93 and last traded at $60.05. 804,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 101,914,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 82,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

