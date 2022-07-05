ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading Up 3.6%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) were up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $51.10. Approximately 169,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,781,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

