Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Update

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Peter Kamin purchased 27,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $179,202.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,392.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 78,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,595. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 million, a PE ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Psychemedics has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $8.90.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Psychemedics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Psychemedics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -215.37%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Psychemedics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.

