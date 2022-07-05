Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($80.21) to €78.00 ($81.25) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($72.92) to €67.00 ($69.79) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

PUBGY stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a $0.5066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

