Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €80.00 ($83.33) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PUM. HSBC set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($84.38) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($110.42) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Puma alerts:

ETR:PUM traded down €0.74 ($0.77) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €61.56 ($64.13). 216,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company’s 50 day moving average is €66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.56. Puma has a twelve month low of €60.30 ($62.81) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($120.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.63.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.